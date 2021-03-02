Top-60 junior compared to former Gators playmaker, schedules virtual visit
One of the premier two-way athletes in the class of 2022 included Florida in his top six on Tuesday and tells GatorsTerritory he has a virtual visit scheduled as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news