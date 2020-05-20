Top-60 overall sophomore nets an offer from UF: 'It's pretty exciting.'
Over the past few years, Florida has done an excellent job of adding highly sought-after guards to their basketball program.
The Gators have signed a handful of Rivals150 guards (three of which were five-stars) since the 2018 cycle, and were recently rewarded with a commitment from top-35 overall junior Kowacie Reeves.
Last week, Mike White's staff began their pursuit of one of the top shooting guards in next year's recruiting class: Judah Mintz.
Mintz does not yet have a positional ranking, but checks in as the No. 59 sophomore prospect on Rivals.
"It's pretty exciting," Mintz told GatorsTerritory. "It's my first SEC offer. I want to say I have almost all Power 5 schools now. Getting an SEC offer is pretty good and Florida is a good program."
