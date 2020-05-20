News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 10:40:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-60 overall sophomore nets an offer from UF: 'It's pretty exciting.'

Photo via Judah Mintz's Twitter account
Photo via Judah Mintz's Twitter account
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Over the past few years, Florida has done an excellent job of adding highly sought-after guards to their basketball program.

The Gators have signed a handful of Rivals150 guards (three of which were five-stars) since the 2018 cycle, and were recently rewarded with a commitment from top-35 overall junior Kowacie Reeves.

Last week, Mike White's staff began their pursuit of one of the top shooting guards in next year's recruiting class: Judah Mintz.

Mintz does not yet have a positional ranking, but checks in as the No. 59 sophomore prospect on Rivals.

"It's pretty exciting," Mintz told GatorsTerritory. "It's my first SEC offer. I want to say I have almost all Power 5 schools now. Getting an SEC offer is pretty good and Florida is a good program."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}