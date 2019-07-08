Top five player in 2021 class was 'excited' when UF extended an offer
As has been the case since Dan Mullen took over the helm, the Gators are putting their best foot forward when it comes to recruiting on the West Coast.
Florida has already extended offers to several recruit that reside across the country, and once again dipped into the region last week.
During the Fourth of July, Corona (Calif.) product Korey Foreman announced that Florida became the latest program to give him the green light.
