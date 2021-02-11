Top-five RB bonding with Mullen and Knox, will include Gators in top group
With the Gators planning to sign multiple running backs, it's no surprise Dan Mullen's staff is casting a wide net for the class of 2022.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news