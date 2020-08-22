OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Florida’s recruiting efforts over the past few weeks have included Dan Mullen and his staff landing commitments from several key in-state targets.

The Gators dipped into Miami to land two of the top defensive backs in the country, prevented Georgia from stealing Marcus Burke and once again landed a prospect out of Armwood High School.

With these impressive battles that UF won recently, GatorsTerritory wanted to take a look at the other successes the program has enjoyed in recent years. More specifically, we are going to evaluate the top five recruiting victories for the Florida Gators in the Dan Mullen era.