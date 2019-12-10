Top-five safety in 2021 class wastes no time bumping the Gators up his list
Dan Mullen's staffed dipped into familiar territory on Monday by offering one of the nation's can't-miss safety prospects in the class of 2021.
OFFER: $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear + 25% off a new annual subscription using promo code "Nike"
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news