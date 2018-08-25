Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-25 12:34:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Gators target Lloyd Summerall III schedules return visit to Gainesville

Ylyf1uqfqt8ytdhapazf
Corey Bender
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Not only was it Lloyd Summerall's first game of the 2018 season, but it was also the first time he donned the colors of another high school not named Auburndale.The Rivals 250 defender transferred ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}