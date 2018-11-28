Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 21:14:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Multiple Florida coaches visit the family of top target Lloyd Summerall

Cxmvl1arv81wartnozu6
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

A trio of the Gators' top 2019 targets reside at talent-loaded Lakeland (Fla.) High, and each of those blue-chip prospects received sit-down visits on Wednesday, with one being Lloyd Summerall.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Summerall, who was accompanied by his mother, received a visit from tight ends coach Larry Scott and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

The four-star prospect is fresh off an official visit to Nebraska, and has trips booked with the Gators for Dec. 7 and Miami Dec. 14.

Xerb5avp24lf0ewevpyd
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}