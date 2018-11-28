Multiple Florida coaches visit the family of top target Lloyd Summerall
A trio of the Gators' top 2019 targets reside at talent-loaded Lakeland (Fla.) High, and each of those blue-chip prospects received sit-down visits on Wednesday, with one being Lloyd Summerall.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Summerall, who was accompanied by his mother, received a visit from tight ends coach Larry Scott and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
The four-star prospect is fresh off an official visit to Nebraska, and has trips booked with the Gators for Dec. 7 and Miami Dec. 14.
