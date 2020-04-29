News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 12:48:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Top LB target says UF is 'sitting good' in recruitment, will return for OV

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

As of Wednesday, Xavian Sorey, a Rivals250 prospect from Graceville (Fla.) High, knows of three suitors that will definitely receive official visits at dates to be determined.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}