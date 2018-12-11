On Tuesday, the Gators’ coaching staff continued their hot pursuit of one of the top high school football players in the nation, Mark-Antony Richards.

UF sent two assistants, running backs coach Greg Knox and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, to visit the Rivals100 prospect at his school. Richards has been pegged to Miami for a long time, but Florida has kept itself in the conversation throughout 2018.

Although the Gators have been selling Richards on the possibility of playing a role similar to the one Percy Harvin was dominant in, Tuesday’s visit did not focus on football.