Florida be welcoming the Troy Trojans to Alfred A. McKethan Stadium for a three-game series this weekend. The Gators are entering the series with an 8-0 record after sweeping Miami last weekend. They were scheduled to play two mid-week games, but both were postponed due to inclement weather. For the Trojans, they are coming into this series with a hot start to their 2020 season. They are 8-1 and have one of the top-ranked offenses in the country. Not only do the Gators hold a 4-1 advantage in the series history, but they also came out victorious in the most recent matchup. However, that was all the way back on March 24, 1999.

Troy Trojans

Led by fourth-year head coach, Mark Smartt, the Trojans' pitching staff is highlighted by right-handed junior Levin Thomas. The Alabama native has been dominant in his first two starts of the season. He boasts a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA, .059 opponent batting average and 25 strikeouts in 11 innings. Orlando Ortiz will receive the start on Saturday. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.27 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. Lake City native, Tyson Ellis, will make the first start of his sophomore season for Sunday's series finale. Ellis has made five appearances and checks in with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts in five innings.

The Troy lineup also has one of the best offenses in the country, as they are ranked second nationally in runs and led by junior outfielder Rigsby Moore. The Bishop Moore graduate is leading the Trojans in hitting with a .475 batting average. He also has 19 hits, four doubles and a 1.253 OPS. Caleb Bartolero is also off to a strong start to the season. He is currently batting .459 with eight doubles, two home runs, a team-high 16 RBIs, and a 1.326 OPS. Other Troy hitters to monitor during this series are William Sullivan, Drew Frederic and Easton Kirk.

Florida Gators