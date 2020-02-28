Top-ranked Gators to host Troy for three-game series
Florida be welcoming the Troy Trojans to Alfred A. McKethan Stadium for a three-game series this weekend.
The Gators are entering the series with an 8-0 record after sweeping Miami last weekend. They were scheduled to play two mid-week games, but both were postponed due to inclement weather.
For the Trojans, they are coming into this series with a hot start to their 2020 season. They are 8-1 and have one of the top-ranked offenses in the country.
Not only do the Gators hold a 4-1 advantage in the series history, but they also came out victorious in the most recent matchup. However, that was all the way back on March 24, 1999.
Troy Trojans
Led by fourth-year head coach, Mark Smartt, the Trojans' pitching staff is highlighted by right-handed junior Levin Thomas. The Alabama native has been dominant in his first two starts of the season. He boasts a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA, .059 opponent batting average and 25 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Orlando Ortiz will receive the start on Saturday. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.27 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. Lake City native, Tyson Ellis, will make the first start of his sophomore season for Sunday's series finale. Ellis has made five appearances and checks in with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts in five innings.
The Troy lineup also has one of the best offenses in the country, as they are ranked second nationally in runs and led by junior outfielder Rigsby Moore. The Bishop Moore graduate is leading the Trojans in hitting with a .475 batting average. He also has 19 hits, four doubles and a 1.253 OPS.
Caleb Bartolero is also off to a strong start to the season. He is currently batting .459 with eight doubles, two home runs, a team-high 16 RBIs, and a 1.326 OPS.
Other Troy hitters to monitor during this series are William Sullivan, Drew Frederic and Easton Kirk.
Florida Gators
UF is coming into the series in hopes of keeping its perfect season alive.
The nation's top-ranked program is led by Kevin O’Sullivan, who is entering his 13th season as Florida’s head coach.
A huge reason for Florida’s early season success has been their pitching staff, with junior Tommy Mace slated to be on the mound for the series opener. Mace had an outstanding outing versus Miami, throwing seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Jack Leftwich will be Florida’s starting pitcher on Saturday. Leftwich is off to a terrific start to his junior season, boasting a 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. Freshman Hunter Barco will be the Sunday starter for Florida once again. He constructed an impressive first start versus the Hurricanes, as he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven.
UF's lineup has been one of the most productive lineups in the country to start the season. They have a team batting average of .287 with eleven home runs and an .862 OPS. The Gators also have a good mix of upper and underclassmen. However, it’s the underclassmen who continue to be more productive at the plate.
Sophomore Jacob Young leads the Gators in hitting with a .407 batting average, three doubles and a 1.004 OPS. Another sophomore who is on a tear is Jud Fabian. The Ocala native is batting .342 with three home runs and nine RBIs.
Florida has two freshmen in lineup who are producing at a high level as well.
Shortstop Josh Rivera is batting .360 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and has a 1.109 OPS. Nathan Hickey is batting .286 with six hits, two doubles and an OPS of .845.
Senior Kirby McMullen has been a pleasant surprise for the Gators this season. McMullen checks in with a .333 batting average, three doubles, one home run and a 1.070 OPS.
Other Florida hitters to watch for this series are Cory Acton, Kris Armstrong and Austin Langworthy.
