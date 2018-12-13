Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 15:14:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Top-ranked RB Trey Sanders highlights UF's recruiting haul for Dec. 14

Qmnwci33b58iuwupuuni
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Based off the rankings and number of visitors, Dec. 7 will likely go down as UF's biggest recruiting weekend of the cycle, but this upcoming weekend will feature some can't-miss prospects as well.S...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}