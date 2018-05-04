Another week, another top-25 matchup for the Florida Gators baseball team. This weekend the nation’s top-ranked team heads to College Station to take on the 18th-ranked Aggies of Texas A&M. The Gators are coming off another impressive weekend series, taking two of three games at home against the then 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers.

Florida improved its record to 36-10 overall and 16-5 in SEC play following the series. Senior Brady Singer shined in the series’ first game going seven strong innings, allowing only one run on four hits while recording eight strikeouts. Singer bolstered his record on the season to 9-1 and posts an ERA of 2.62 going into Friday night’s contest against Texas A&M. A rough outing for Jackson Kowar on Saturday, 4.1 Innings, seven runs allowed (only five earned, however) on eight hits, allowed Auburn to steal a win at McKethan stadium 11-5.

In the rubber match, freshman Jack Leftwich made his first career weekend start, and it proved to be a good one. Leftwich went 6.2 innings allowing only three runs on four hits, all while recording seven strikeouts. Leftwich picked up the win in the Gators 12-3 route of Auburn to take the series, winning the team's seventh SEC series of the season.

Texas A&M won’t be any easier of a task for Florida this weekend. The Aggies are 33-12 on the season but are barely above .500 in SEC play with an 11-10 mark (although most teams in the conference are hovering around .500 in SEC matchups). However, Texas A&M is 24-4 at home this season and play noticeably better at Blue Bell Park hitting .310 as a team and allowing only 2.14 earned runs a game at home. Florida, however, is 10-5 on the road this season and has taken impressive series wins on the road, including victories of Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

JJ Schwarz will need to continue to swing a hot bat for the Gators as he has been on a tear over the last two-weeks. The senior captain is hitting .405 over the past 10 games while hitting two home-runs and driving in five runs on 15 hits. Couple that with the way Jonathan India, .401 season average (no that’s not a typo), 14 home-runs, 35 RBI’s, and Will Dalton, .279 average 16 home runs, 47 RBI’s, have hit the ball this season and the Gators appear to be rounding into peak-form.

Despite the recent mid-week hiccups, having lost to Jacksonville University and Mercer in the team’s last two mid-week contests, Florida has recovered and performed to expectations in the all-important SEC matchups. A trend we saw with last year’s national championship team, dropping a few mid-week games isn’t the end of the world. The biggest difference between this year’s team and last years is the consistency in SEC play. This year’s version of the Gators has yet to lose an SEC series, as opposed to the 2017 team who had already dropped two at the same point in the season.

With a much more potent offense, batting .289 as a team, averaging 7.3 runs a game and having already hit 68 home-runs on the season (which ranks for third most in the nation), a deep pitching staff, posting a collective 3.21 ERA on the season, and solid mix of veterans and young-talent, the 2018 Florida Gators baseball team is poised to make a run at back-to-back national titles.

