It was the Brady Singer show in College Station on Friday evening as the Gators took the series-opener against 18th-ranked Texas A&M, shutting out the Aggies by the score of 9-0.

Singer held the Aggies without a run the entire game, only allowing six hits and striking out five. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that Singer reached 100 pitches on the night in what was arguably his most dominate performance of the 2018 season.

J.J. Schwarz continued to be a terror at the plate going 4-of-5 on the night with four RBIs. Deacon Liput went 3-of-5, and Blake Reese had three base hits and drove in two runs as well.

Texas A&M starter Mitchell Kilkenny started off the game allowing a run to score in the first, but settled down afterwards, retiring 14 straight Gator batters at one point.

Kilkenny was chased from the game in the sixth inning after allowing a triple to Schwarz that scored Will Dalton, as well as an RBI single to Austin Langworthy allowing two runs to score.

The A&M bullpen then proceeded to allow seven runs over the next three-plus innings.

The Gators will go for the series-clinching win tomorrow afternoon with Jackson Kowar on the mound (7-2 2.91 ERA) for the nation’s top-ranked team. The Aggies will throw John Doxakis (6-2, 2.86 ERA) to try to even the series.