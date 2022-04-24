Top-Ranked Vols Blank Gators to Claim Series

Florida received three scoreless innings of relief from the tandem of Philip Abner and Nick Ficarrotta while starting pitcher Brandon Sproat picked up a quality start.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida fell in game two to No. 1 Tennessee by a score of 3-0 as the Volunteers clinched a series victory at Condron Family Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Gators (23-16, 6-11 SEC) and Volunteers (36-3, 16-1 SEC) engaged in a pitchers' duel in the early going, as starting pitchers Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell exchanged scoreless frames through the first four innings. Tennessee eventually got to Sproat in the fifth, as Luc Lipcius led off with a home run to straightaway right field to open the scoring.

Tennessee used the long ball to strike again in the sixth. With one man down, Drew Gilbert connected for a two-run home run to right field.

The Gator bullpen took over from that point forward, as the duo of Philip Abner< and Nick Ficarrotta< blanked the Volunteers for the final three innings. Ficarrotta did the majority of the work, recording the remaining seven outs while facing the minimum. The right-hander struck out the side in the eighth and ultimately fanned four of the seven batters he faced.

Sproat (4-4) was saddled with the loss despite picking up a quality start, firing six-plus innings with three earned runs allowed. He gave up five hits and four walks while striking out four.

Tidwell (1-0) earned the win in a controlled start, pitching 4 2/3 shutout innings with two hits allowed and one walk. The right-hander struck out five.

Vols reliever Camden Sewell secured his first save of the campaign after tossing 4 1/3 no-hit innings of relief with one walk and three strikeouts.

Sterlin Thompson< (1-for-4) and Wyatt Langford< (1-for-4) were the lone Gators to record hits in game two.

NOTABLES

* Freshman Jac Caglianone made his collegiate debut with a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning.

* Ficarrotta struck out the side in the top of the eighth.

* He faced the minimum of seven batters while picking up four strikeouts.

* Thompson and Langford both recorded hits.

* The trio of Thompson, Langford and Jud Fabian has registered a hit in 38 of 39 games this year.

* Florida is now 154-92 all-time against Tennessee.

* The Gators are 83-43 vs. the Vols at home.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is 24-18 vs. Tennessee.

* That includes a 12-8 mark at home.

* Florida is 10-7 vs. Tennessee in weekend series under O'Sullivan.

* Florida is 41-12 across the program's last 53 regular season games at Florida Ballpark.

* The Gators are 26-9 in their last 35 regular season home games.

* Rivera extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Sproat's performance…

"Yeah [Sproat]'s been throwing the ball really good for us… For the most part, ever since we started conference play, he's been pretty good. He gave us a chance to win. Sometimes you got to tip your cap. Luc [Lipcius] ran into a first-pitch fastball into the wind. Gave up the ground ball hit back to the middle. Gilbert hit the two-run homer. He was good. He gave us a chance to win."

On the offense…

"We got to get the bats going a little bit. Obviously, you got to credit their pitchers. They were good again tonight. Tidwell was really good. Had him this summer with the USA team. He was good. He was good, so we're just going to have to put it behind us, as difficult as it is and be ready to go tomorrow."

On the team's record in SEC play…

"We just got to play better. That's as simple as that. We played better in all three phases, whether it be pitching, defensively, base running, offensively. If we play better, then the wins and losses will take care of themselves."

UP NEXT The Gators and Vols face off in the series finale on Sunday at 12 p.m. The matchup will stream on SEC Network+.