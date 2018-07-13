The Southeastern Conference is considered the best conference in college football, featuring the best team, and typically has the most NFL ready talent.

The conference is also coming off a fantastic year. We saw two SEC teams compete for the National Championship in Alabama and Georgia, as well as an NFL Draft that saw 53 SEC players selected, 10 of those being first round selections.

The offseason has not disappointed either. Five new coaching hires, a broken hand to a National Championship QB and attempts to restore once great programs are just a few examples.

With SEC Media Days starting on Monday, what better time to take a look at the conference's most interesting storylines heading into 2018.

Quarterback conference

It has been a while since the SEC was considered a very good to great quarterback conference, but 2018 looks to be a good year with all but two teams in the 14-team conference returning their quarterback.

Drew Lock is considered one of the best prospects for 2019 and ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. tagged him as his fifth-ranked prospect in next year's initial top-10.

However, Lock is not the only arm in the conference.

Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald and South Carolina's Jake Bently have all shown they can be dynamic quarterbacks.

And let’s not forget about Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur. As a junior last season, Shurmur accounted for 66.6 percent of the team's offense, which is more than any other player in the conference.

Then you have the young faces. Jake Fromm just injured his non-throwing hand, but is coming off an impressive season as a true freshman in Athens. At Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa made a splash on the collegiate scene during the game's biggest stage and also returns.

Finally, the conference also welcomes in some talented transfers at schools that could really use it.

LSU welcomes in Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow to add some competition to Myles Brennan and Justin McMillan, and Tennessee brought in Keller Chryst, who started 13 games during his time at Stanford.

Some quarterbacks are young, some are unproven, some just arrived, but the quarterbacks in the SEC are very talented. And about half the conference has a bonafide game-changer under center in some form or fashion.

The SEC has its best quarterbacks in a long time.

Jimbo Fisher enters the SEC

Let's be clear; Fisher has coached in the SEC before. He coached under Nick Saban by serving as LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2000-2006.

Now, after heading to Tallahassee, being promoted to head coach and winning a national championship in 2014, Fisher is back in the SEC and this time as the head coach at Texas A&M.

The signing alone would have made headlines, but Fisher signed a whopping 10-year, $75 million guaranteed contract. Talk about being set for life.

Fisher does not walk into a perfect situation, though. He is tasked with turning around the A&M program and succeeding where former coach Kevin Sumlin could not.

The Aggies do not have a great quarterback situation and their defense is not up there for an SEC defense.

Fisher also has to navigate arguably the toughest division in college football in the SEC West. Fisher has time but with a big pay day like that, the expectation is to succeed and succeed at the highest level.

But man oh man, it's sure going to be fun to see Fisher and Saban square off with each other every season. Welcome to the SEC, Jimbo.

Expectations are high for Fisher in College Station, and the contract indicates that.

Alabama quarterback controversy?

If you look at just the numbers, you would think Jalen Hurts is the starter by a mile, no question whatsoever.

Hurts is 26-2 as a starting quarterback, and led his team to two straight national title appearances, with Tagavailoa appearing in just one game.

The only thing is, that game was the National Championship and he lit up everybody, especially the Georgia defense; the sixth-ranked Georgia defense that is, according to NCAA.com.

Tagavailoa’s MVP performance on the biggest stage flipped everything on its head. Nick Saban has not named a starter and been mum on the subject so far this offseason.

It is a tough situation to navigate through because Saban does not want to lose Hurts, but he will play the best player when it's all said and done.

And from what we have seen from Tagavailoa, he is the better quarterback.

But the question is, was that a one-time miracle performance or is that who Tagavailoa really is?

Maybe we find out this week at SEC Media Days, or maybe this goes right up until the season starts.

Alabama is in line to return to the playoff this season, but could this quandary throw a wrench into those plans and possibly distract this team? Probably not, but Saban has not had to deal with a situation like this during his legendary career with the Crimson Tide.

Georgia reloads

Georgia had one of its best seasons in its history during the 2017 campaign. They fell just short of the ultimate crown, but were without a doubt the second best team in the country.

The defense was phenomenal. They were a talented and veteran group, but the majority of the team is not returning in 2018, most notably Lorenzo Carter and Roguan Smith.

In total, the group that Georgia loses on defense accounted for 249 career starts during their time in Athens.

Kirby Smart has experienced that before, though. At Alabama, he had to replace big-time contributors nearly every season.

On offense, the Bulldogs lose their two best players in the running back duo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. Fortunately for Smart, that’s about it for the players they lose on offense.

To sweeten it up, the offensive line returns four starters and their quarterback in Jake Fromm. Smart also brought in a fantastic recruiting class.

It will be interesting to see what the Bulldogs do in 2018. They are still the favorite in the SEC East by a wide margin, and the Bulldogs are still in one of the best situations in the East.

Debo Samuel returns

Debo Samuel is the best player in the SEC when healthy.

He can score from anywhere on the field and we witnessed that from the beginning of the 2017 season when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against N.C. State.

In week three though, Samuel’s season ended when he suffered a broken leg against Kentucky. Luckily for Samuel, it was early enough in the season and he was awarded a medical redshirt.

Prior to his injury, Samuel scored six touchdowns, three receiving, one rushing and two returns for touchdowns. He only touched the ball 19 times in just three games, but was still able to reach the end-zone six times.

With Samuels' return, South Carolina could be on the move in 2018. He is a game-changer and his return could put South Carolina in position to really compete in the SEC.

Jake Bentley also has another year under his belt. His growth came to a bit of a hault last season, but Samuels’ return should improve that. The rest of the team also grew in Samuel’s absence.

South Carolina has a good team and they could be the second best team in the SEC East after Georgia.

Can Dan Mullen rejuvenate Florida’s offense?

Dan Mullen was brought in to return the Gators back to national prominence, but to specifically rejuvenate the offense.

The last time the Gators had a great offense Mullen was in Gainesville as an offensive coordinator and Tim Tebow was scoring touchdowns in the National Championship Game.

After spending nine seasons at Mississippi State and taking that program to new heights, Mullen returns to Gainesville.

He walks into a program that is coming off one of its worst records in its history at 4-7.

Fortunately for Mullen, the Gators' schedule is one of the easier ones in the SEC at 54th in the country, according to ESPN.

Furthermore, the roster is loaded on offense, especially at the skill positions. The running backs and wide receivers are very deep in Gainesville.

Jordan Scarlett returns from suspension and tops off a running back group made up of Lamical Perine, Malik Davis and freshman Damien Pierce.

Although it is not official yet, the Gators look to add two great receivers in Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes via transfer, adding to a core of Kadarius Toney, Rick Wells and Tyrie Cleveland.

The biggest question for the Gators in 2018 is the quarterback situation.

Feleipe Franks is the returning starter, but did not impress in 2017. Kyle Trask has yet to throw a pass in a game that matters, and Emory Jones is a true freshman who is entering year one in Gainesville.

The offensive line returns all five starters from last season, which is a big plus, but the group was somewhat underwhelming last season.

Mullen is also well known for his quarterback prowess. Throughout his career, he has developed Alex Smith, Josh Harris, Dak Prescott, Tim Tebow and Chris Leak.

His offense caters to his quarterback’s strengths and tries to put them in the best situations possible, and Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask are the next two to fall under his tutelage.

The Gators record should be better no matter what, but how much better will the offense be? How much of a boost can Mullen give to this group in just his first year?

Time will tell.

Tennessee, how quickly can they forget about 2017?

The Volunteers had one of their worst seasons in 2017, finishing 4-8 and winless in the SEC.

The only thing worse than their season was their offseason. After firing then head coach Butch Jones, the Volunteers kicked off their search for his replacement.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie was set to welcome in Ohio State's Greg Schiano, but after the fans protested over Schiano’s time at Penn State with Jerry Sandusky, the Volunteers backed off from Schiano.

Following that, no coach would accept the job and John Currie was fired and replaced by former head coach, Phil Fulmer.

Finally, the Volunteers brought in Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. And for what the program went through, it was a very good hire.

Pruitt does not walk into a good situation though; maybe the worst in the SEC.

The Volunteers are the only team in the conference to currently have a losing record against every conference opponent.

Tennessee used to be one of the biggest and best programs in college football, but it has been quite sometime for those fans residing in Knoxville.

The program still has the makings to be great, but is coming back from its lowest point in 2018. Pruitt was able to salvage a top-20 recruiting class for 2017 and that was a good first step.

The real task, however, is returning this program back to at least a winning record, and trying to move on from the days under Butch Jones.

