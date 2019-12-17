The three-day Early Signing Period is set to kick off on Wednesday, with multiple UF targets ready to officially announce their college decisions.

Florida already has 24 prospects committed in their 2020 class, but have put on the full-court press for players like Clyde Pinder, Marcus Dumervil and Tim Smith as well.

With that said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at the most interesting storylines surrounding the Gators heading into ESP.

