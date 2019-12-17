News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 10:45:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Three Early Signing Period Storylines for the Florida Gators

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The three-day Early Signing Period is set to kick off on Wednesday, with multiple UF targets ready to officially announce their college decisions.

Florida already has 24 prospects committed in their 2020 class, but have put on the full-court press for players like Clyde Pinder, Marcus Dumervil and Tim Smith as well.

With that said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at the most interesting storylines surrounding the Gators heading into ESP.

OFFER: $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear + 25% off a new annual subscription using promo code "Nike"

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}