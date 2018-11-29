A stable of Florida's top remaining targets are currently teamed up with other Power Five suitors, but Dan Mullen's staff is making a whole of progress with several when it matters the most.

Rivals 250 prospects Nathan Pickering (Mississippi State), Keiondre Jones (Auburn) and Jaren Handy (Auburn) are some of the prospects sitting atop UF's wish list, but how realistic are the Gators' chances?

With that being said, GatorsTerritory dishes out UF's top three flip candidates for 2019.