Torrence talks Florida OV, UF in-home visit and getting ready for college
The end of his high school career is right around the corner for UF pledge Rashad Torrence II.
This Saturday, the Rivals250 safety will look to cap off a stellar senior season when Marietta takes on Lowndes in Georgia's Class 7A state championship game.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
A few days later, Torrence will sign his Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators, and will be gearing up to enroll early next month.
Torrence spoke with GatorsTerritory about making the move to Gainesville, last week's in-home visit with a pair of Florida coaches and also discussed his recent official visit to the Swamp.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news