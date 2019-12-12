News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 10:33:13 -0600') }} football

Torrence talks Florida OV, UF in-home visit and getting ready for college

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The end of his high school career is right around the corner for UF pledge Rashad Torrence II.

This Saturday, the Rivals250 safety will look to cap off a stellar senior season when Marietta takes on Lowndes in Georgia's Class 7A state championship game.

A few days later, Torrence will sign his Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators, and will be gearing up to enroll early next month.

Torrence spoke with GatorsTerritory about making the move to Gainesville, last week's in-home visit with a pair of Florida coaches and also discussed his recent official visit to the Swamp.

{{ article.author_name }}