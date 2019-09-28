News More News
Torrian Gray delivers offer to 2021 Rivals250 defensive back

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

UF's staff is solely focused on today's home matchup against Towson, but dedicated some time earlier this week to expanding their 2021 recruiting big board as well.

Several verbal scholarship offers were extended, with multiple recipients being ranked inside the Rivals250 as well, including cornerback Hunter Washington.

