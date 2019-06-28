With Torrian Gray on staff, it's no surprise seeing UF under strong consideration for a boatload of prospects in the Mid-Atlantic Region, including Rivals' second-ranked cornerback in the class of 2021.

Tony Grimes, who hails from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne, already stepped foot in the Swamp earlier this year and witnessed cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray at his school during the spring as well.

Armed with roughly 30 scholarship offers, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Grimes is also labeled as the 22nd-ranked player overall in the class of 2021.