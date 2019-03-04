Torrian Gray in daily contact with Rivals100 cornerback
Miles Brooks says he plans to return to the University of Florida in the near future, but it won't be for the Gators' upcoming junior day on March 16.
The Rivals100 cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian is in the midst of 7-on-7 with Pro Impact but also the offseason grind, so reaching new heights with his craft is priority No. 1.
