Torrian Gray is set to return back to Gainesville.

"Gray brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the SEC," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself."

After interviewing for the position on Sunday, the assistant coach is expected to reprise his role as Florida's cornerbacks coach - this time under Mullen.

In 2016, Gray was the Gators' defensive backs coach under then head coach, Jim McElwain. Under his coaching, Teez Tabor went on to earn first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American honors, and Quincy Wilson to second-team All-SEC honors. He also had a hand in helping recruit a few defensive backs on the roster, including both CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson.

Gray not only has familiarity with UF's defenders, he also played for Todd Grantham for four seasons at Virginia Tech.

”His strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for Coach Grantham in college will make this transition seamless," added Mullen about his recent hire.

His time in Florida was short, however, departing UF to join the Washington Redskins' staff soon after National Signing Day in 2017.

During his first season in the NFL, his defensive back ranked third in the NFL in completion percentage allowed (57.6 percent), the team's best ranking since leading the NFL in the category in 2005 (54.4).

The Florida native has nearly two decades of experience overseeing the defensive backfields and played defensive back in college at Virginia Tech.

Prior to his arrival in Gainesville, Gray coached his alma mater for ten seasons. During his time in Blacksburg, his defensive backs allowed just 185.0 passing yards per game and a 106.5 opponent passer rating – both ranked second in the nation in that time. He also helped develop and guide 11 Hokie defensive backs into the NFL draft.

Along with Tabor and Wilson at Florida, Gray has coached some notable names like: Kam Chancellor, Brandon Flowers, Victor Harris, Jayron Hosley, Kyle Fuller and Kendall Fuller.

Gray replaces Charlton Warren, who left Florida to join Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.

Full biography

1992-96 Defensive Back Virginia Tech

1997-99 Defensive Back Minnesota Vikings

2000-01 Defensive Backs Coach Maine

2002-03 Defensive Backs Coach Connecticut

2004-05 Asst. Defensive Backs Chicago Bears

2006-12 Defensive Secondary Virginia Tech

2013-15 Def. Secondary/Pass. Game Coord. Virginia Tech

2016 Defensive Backs Coach Florida