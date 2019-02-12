GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Torrian Gray decided to return to the Swamp for another chance to coach the defensive backs. The new Florida cornerbacks coach coached under Jim McElwain for just one season, before heading to the NFL to coach for the Washington Redskins.

However, Florida was never too far from his mind. Actually Gray has to credit a Gator for helping him learn on the job.

During his two year tenure up north, Gray was able to help former Florida wide receiver, Quinton Dunbar transition from receiver to cornerback.

"Well, to do it on that level, I’ve got to give a lot of props to Quinton because that’s not an easy transition on the highest level, to go from wide receiver to cornerback," Gray told reporters.

Dunbar impressed in his new role so much that he inked a three-year $10.5 million contract last year.

Dunbar was in the middle of the transition when Gray arrived in Washington.

"I hear stories when I first got there and well, we’re in Cover 3, you've got a three-deep zone, and they were like, 'You know what that is, Quinton?'" Gray said. "And you’re talking about during a game, the kid’s actually out there playing and he still wasn’t exactly sure about a three-deep zone, which is a very simple concept. But you understand, hey you've got guys playing a position or you've got young guys coming in, you can’t take those little details for granted."

According to Gray, Dunbar was just willing to listen to him and willing to take advice - that makes the difference.

"First of all, he’s a willing participant and he wanted to be great at what he’s doing," Gray said. "The process. How much does he know just from a basics standpoint? Obviously he’s going to be able to backpedal and do those type of things. But just which foot to put up. It’s all the little details that you understand you can’t take for granted. What leverage I need to be on. You need to be able to make sure we’re right on those things.

"It was fun just seeing him being able to run and grasp the little details," Gray added about seeing Dunbar succeed at his new position. "Now, you can teach him offense and what the offense is going and those things. He was really a quick study from that standpoint. He’s going to be a really good cornerback with his transition still in process."

Gray may have to help some of his defensive backs adjust to new positions at his new position in Gainesville. Although not quite as drastic, Florida's head coach Dan Mullen loves to recruit versatile athletes on both sides of the ball.

Gray will have the opportunity to teach once again.

However, it will not be exactly the same as his previous tenure at UF.

"I know when I went down to watch the guys work in the weight room I was really impressed with just their intensity and their effort and those type of things like that," said Gray. "I was like, 'Wow, this is pretty neat to be able to see those guys work down there.'"



Nick Savage has a new fan in Gray. The Director of Strength and Conditioning is a favorite around Gainesville and Gray has seen the change.

"I thought that was the biggest difference I noticed, just the intensity and the way those guys are working and the effort that they’re giving," Gray said. "Just like I said, thoroughly impressed with that."



