The scholarship offers are continuing to pile up for 2021 junior college defensive back, Khyree Jackson, who got the nod from the University of Florida's Torrian Gray last Tuesday.

A Maryland native who now attends East Mississippi Community College, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jackson is equipped with additional offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State among others.