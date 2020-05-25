News More News
Torrian Gray offers 6-foot-3 JUCO defensive back

Corey Bender
The scholarship offers are continuing to pile up for 2021 junior college defensive back, Khyree Jackson, who got the nod from the University of Florida's Torrian Gray last Tuesday.

A Maryland native who now attends East Mississippi Community College, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jackson is equipped with additional offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State among others.

