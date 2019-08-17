GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ever since his arrival to Gainesville, Dan Mullen has made it a point to stress the importance of special teams.

The Gators have the key corps in place to have strong unit in 2019 - returning their starting kicker, punter, and kick returners.

"Special teams doesn't get the attention right now because when you think special teams you think, 'OK, punter, same punter,” Mullen told reporters. “Kicker, same kicker. Returners, pretty much the same returners".

However, Mullen is working to fill the depth chart in the other positions.

"Those guys are a small part of it. It's everybody else that is huge," explained Mullen. "Everybody gets experience playing special teams, understand special teams, individuals and then we'll kind of place the pieces when we get into game week where we expect to be moving forward in the season because everybody got the same number of reps."

One position, Mullen is looking to fill is long snapper. Ryan Farr, air guitarist extraordinaire, graduated.

"They haven't really announced the snapper yet, but I've been working with all of them," Florida kicker Evan McPherson said. "It changes a little bit, but I spent all summer with them working snap, hold. So I got used to them real fast."

“It’s different. Since I’ve been here I’ve been working with Ryan Farr. But we have a good group of snappers right now," added punter Tommy Townsend. "We have three guys competing for the job and they’re all pretty good, so they’re just going to fight it out into next week."

According to Townsend, Tyrie Cleveland and Van Jefferson will be his gunners this year. Townsend is confident that the speedy receivers will be pivotal in making big plays on special teams this year.

After booting the ball 51 times for an average of 45.4 yards during the 2018 season, Townsend has focused on increasing his hang-time on his punts. He told reporters this week that his hang-times currently average at 4.65.

“The big thing for me’s just been consistency," said Townsend. “I just thought like my best game was when I would come out and be aggressive like with my punting. But this year I’m slowing things down a little bit, working on more consistency so I’m hoping for more similar numbers this year.”

On the other hand, McPherson is working on his operation time. From snap to kick, the Alabama native averages 1.25 seconds. According to McPherson, he has become quicker by not thinking too much, allowing him not to rush through his kick routine.

"I think there's a lot to improve for me, and I feel like I've improved a lot since last year, so I'm excited to get it going," McPherson said. "For me it's ball-striking, just hitting a really pure ball so the wind doesn't affect it as much."

In the end the Gators are excited about the potential of this year's special teams unit.

"We are pretty deep all across the board with every group," said Townsend.