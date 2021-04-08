GatorsTerritory - Tracking a wild basketball offseason

With over 1,000 players in the the NCAA Transfer Portal every school in America will look different in 2021, perhaps none as much as the Gators. Florida has already seen Noah Locke, Omar Payne, and Ques Glover enter the transfer portal, while Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann have entered the 2021 NBA Draft and have obtained agents. Colin Castleton is dipping his toe into the NBA Draft water but is expected to return after getting feedback from the league. Mike White has taken residence in the portal and continues to pull in commitments. Here's where the Gators stand right now

Tracking the Gators movement in the transfer portal Player out Player in Tre Mann Kowacie Reeves Noah Locke Brandon McKissic Omar Payne CJ Felder Scottie Lewis ?? Ques Glover Myreon Jones

Mann to Reeves

Tre Mann is the biggest loss for the Gators' program. Mann averaged 32.4 minutes a game, 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Mann was the engine that made the Gators go and there's no easy way to replace him. Florida is bringing in a five-star prospect in Kowacie Reeves. The 6-6 wing player is fast and athletic, a good fit for Mike White's system. Reeves can fill in the basket in a number of ways. He has a good mid-range jumper, can get by defenders with his size and speed, and is always in an attack mode on the court. He needs to develop and add a three-pointer to his arsenal but Reeves looks to be a player that can and will step right in for the Gators in 2021-22.

Locke to McKissic

Locke wanted to play more as a point guard and be featured in that way. He wasn't going to get that opportunity at Florida so there was a mutual parting of ways there. Locke was a deadly three-point shooter, but essentially just a stand and shoot sniper. University of Missouri-Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic is a guy that could play either point or shooting guard and he can handle the ball better than Locke, although turnovers were an issue for him at UMKC. Where McKissic is really an upgrade is on the defensive end. He was an All-Summit League defensive player last year and brings the kind of intensity and energy Florida needs on the defensive end of the floor.

Payne to Felder

Payne made some big contributions while at Florida but leaves on a sour note, getting ejected on a flagrant two after sending a couple of elbows at Tennessee forward John Fulkerson, who suffered a facial fracture. Payne only averaged 15.7 minutes a game last year, scoring 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Felder was one of the more promising young players on a bad Boston College team last season. The 6-7 forward averaged nearly 10 points a game on .459 a shooting percentage. Felder continues to improve his outside game and will be an interesting addition to the Gators' front court.

Glover to Jones