GatorsTerritory - Tracking Gators at the Senior Bowl

Florida had five players selected to the game but senior Jeremiah Moon decided to return to Flordia for another season, and now quarterback Kyle Trask appears that he won't participate in the week either.

The Senior Bowl is the most prestigious and advantageous postseason game and experience for NFL Draft hopefuls that apply. It's a full week with interviews, practices, and an opportunity to show all 32 NFL teams that you're worthy of being selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

No QB Kyle Trask on the Senior Bowl roster. I'm told it is an ankle injury that will keep him from participating this week.

This is an unfortunate circumstance for Trask, who would have had the opportunity to show that he's an NFL caliber quarterback while throwing to two of his teammates as well. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes are in Mobile, Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl. Safety Shawn Davis rounds out the group of Gators, which dwindled to just three as the week began.

With the NFL Scouting Combine effectively canceled in 2021 it made this week in Mobile, Alabama all the more important, and will also put an added emphasis on Florida's Pro Day, specifically for Trask.

This week would have been huge for Trask, who is entering the draft in a loaded quarterback class. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance are, for the most part, all thought of as quarterbacks that will be selected before Trask. It only takes one team to fall in love with a player and change that narrative and this would have been a week for Trask to possibly do that.

The rest of the Gators will have that opportunity. Some mock drafts have seen Kadarius Toney as a first-rounder. There is some thought that everyone in the NFL sees what Tyrek Hill has been for the Kansas City Chiefs and view Toney as a player in that mold. This week is also special for Toney, getting a chance to go back to his hometown and play in a game that means a lot to his community, on top of being afforded the chance to showcase his game and ability.

Grimes put his best season on the field as a senior. The 6-5 receiver hauled in 38 passes for 589 yards and 9 touchdowns.

This week is also important for Shawn Davis. The safety missed the last four games of the 2020 season with a knee injury. He still put together a productive season with 40 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He'll look to show NFL teams that the injury is behind him and that he can play safety at the next level.

The Senior Bowl game will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala., with a broadcast on NFL Network.



