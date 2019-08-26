Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Friday, Aug. 23
The majority of UF's commits are already in the midst of their respective seasons, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if they are available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared on Friday, Aug. 23.
(W) Kathleen 7, Lake Wales 57
Stats: 12 tackles (nine solo) and three sacks
(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 24, De La Salle (Cali.) 14
Stats: 10 tackles and one sack; player of the game honors
(W) Vanguard 33, Gainesville 15
Stats: 36-yard TD and one forced fumble on defense
Stats: Three pass breakups and one tackle
(W) Dunnellon 38, Williston 8
Stats: Four catches for 123 yards and two TDs. Nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
(W) Marietta 48, Rome 14
Stats: 12 tackles and one forced fumble
(L) Sebring 10, Fort Myers 20
Stats: N/A
(L) Eastside 20, Buchholz 21
Stats: 12-of-17 for 247 yards and two TDs; seven rushes for 25 yards and one TD
(L) Plant City 37, Jesuit 29
Stats: One catch and target for nine yards
(W) Lakeland 45, Bradenton Manatee 0
Stats: Two carries for 17 yards and one TD; one INT on defense
Graham had punt and INT return touchdowns called back.
(W) Bartram Trail 48, Lee 20
Stats: Two tackles
(W) Clinch County 46, Hebron Christian Academy 28
Stats: N/A
(L) Cardinal Gibbons 0, Miami Northwestern 32
Stats: N/A
(L) Miami Christian School 6, Calvary Christian Academy 13
Stats: N/A
(W) Cocoa 27, Viera 10
Stats: N/A
2021 Commits:
(W) McEachern 48, Brookwood 10
Stats: 18-of-21 for 261 yards and two touchdowns; nine rushes for 55 yards
(W) Columbia 14, Stephenson 27
Stats: Five tackles, one forced fumble and two pass breakups
(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 24, De La Salle (Cali.) 14
Stats: N/A
(W) IMG Academy 46, Venice 7
Stats: N/A
2022 Commits:
(L) Glynn Academy 6, Fort Dorchester (S.C) 31
Injured (hamstring) and waiting on getting cleared after transferring high schools