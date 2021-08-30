Tracking the Future Gators: Aug. 27, 2021
The majority of UF's commits laced up the cleats for their respective high schools on Friday.
Jump inside below to see how they fared during the week of Aug. 27.
(W) Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14
Evers' Stats: 20-of-35 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns (one rushing) and zero interceptions.
(W) Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7
James' Stats: Nine tackles (four solo) and four catches for 67 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
(L) Edgewater 49, Bishop Moore 6
Smith's Stats: Four receptions for 86 yards with a long of 45 yards. He logged two rushing attempts for 13 yards as well.
(L) Deerfield Beach 30, Edison 22
Nolton's Stats: Six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
(W) Clear Lake 69, Sterling 26
Humphrey's Stats: Two tackles
(L) North Marion 36, Forrest 8
Burt's Stats: Four receptions for roughly 35 yards, including a successful two-point conversion. He logged multiple kick returns and rushing attemps as well, while chipping in with two tackles on defense.
(W) Deerfield Beach 30, Edison 22
Conner's stats: Six pancake blocks.
(W) Berkeley Prep 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 21
Hawkins' Stats: One reception for a successful two-point conversion.
(W) Buford 16, Clarke Central 3
Bond's Stats: N/A
(W) Fitzgerald 18, Irwin County 15
Lightsey's Stats: N/A
(L) Riverview 36, King 0
Livingston's Stats: N/A
(W) Winter Park 35, Lake Nona 14
Gibbs' Stats: The Rivals250 running back is not playing this fall and continues to rehab.
Smack and Severna Park (Md.) High did not play this past week.
(L) Crestview 27, Milton 14
Cottrell's Stats: Five catches for 100-plus yards and a 80-yard touchdown. The Rivals100 prospect recorded an interception as well.
(W) Trinity Christian School 54, Mount Vernon 3
Gates' Stats: 50-yard kickoff return and two receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. He recorded a pancake downfield that led to a rushing touchdown as well.
(W) De Smet 44, Edwardsville 17
Markway's Stats: N/A
Gibson and Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy's Mill did not play this past week.