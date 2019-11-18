The high school football playoffs are underway for most programs, with several UF pledges having recently helped their teams advance to the next round. Although multiple commits are no longer in postseason play, prospects like Gervon Dexter and Jahari Rogers put together solid outings last week. With that being said, jump inside below to see how UF's commits fared last week and what lies ahead for their respective teams. OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

Result: Lake Wales 36, Atlantic 21 Stats: 13 total tackles (11 solo), two tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Also recorded three pancake blocks on offense. Upcoming game: Lake Wales vs. Jesuit on Friday, Nov. 22. Note: UF commit Jonathan Odom is on Jesuit, but is out for the season due to an injury.

Result: Arlington 58, Richland 5 Stats: 3 tackles and 2 pass breakups. Upcoming game: Arlington vs. Americas on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Result: Lakeland 37, Tampa Bay Tech 30 Stats: 39 kickoff return yards. Upcoming game: Lakeland vs. Armwood on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Plantation 19 Wingo's stats: A pair of tackles and a sack. Sapp's stats: 3 solo tackles, a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery. Upcoming game: STA vs. Atlantic on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: Marietta 41, Camden County 13 Stats: N/A. Upcoming game: Marietta at Milton on Friday, Nov. 22. Note: Click on the video at the bottom of the page for Torrence's senior campaign highlights.

Result: Fort Bend Marshall 48, Port Neches-Groves 14 Stats: Four tackles and an interception. Upcoming game: Fort Bend Marshall vs. A&M Consolidated on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: McEachern 47, North Paulding 29 Borders' stats: 7 total tackles (3 solo) and a pass deflection. Del Rio's stats: 1-of-3 for 80 yards and a touchdown. Also had two rushes for 41 yards in two quarters of play. Upcoming game: McEachern will host North Forsyth on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: Stephenson 47, Bradwell Institute 20 Stats: 9 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 15 yards rushing. Upcoming game: Stephenson vs. Allatoona on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: Cocoa 48, Astronaut 6 Stats: Eight pancake blocks. Upcoming game: Cocoa vs. South Sumter on Friday, Nov. 22.

Result: Cardinal Gibbons 35, University 17 Stats: N/A. Upcoming game: Cardinal Gibbons will host Booker T. Washington on Friday, Nov. 22.

(W): St. Thomas More 34, Royal Imperial Collegiate 0 Stats: Blocked a punt and took it for a TD. Played only two drives. Note: Goods and his teammates have not yet entered postseason play.

Result: Brunswick 34, Morrow 13 Stats: DNP (ineligible due to transfer). Upcoming game: Brunswick vs. Harrison. Date has not yet been announced.

Commits no longer playing

Last result: Dunnellon lost 9-48 at home versus North Marion in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.

Last result: Manuel and his Stranahan teammates lost to Northwestern 0-63 on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Last result: Bartram Trail lost 13-34 against Apopka in the second round of the playoffs this past Friday.

Last result: Miami Christian lost 7-35 against Champagnat Catholic in their second game of the playoffs this past Thursday.

Last result: Sebring lost to Lake Wales by a score of 21-22 on Friday, Nov. 8.

Last result: Dunbar was defeated 0-38 in their matchup with Central High School in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 8.

Last result: IMG Academy beat Hoover 38-7 in their final game of the season on Friday, Nov. 1.

Last result: St. Frances Academy won 65-0 against Royalty Institute this past Friday in their last game of the season.

Last result: Did not play last Friday in Indian River's 13-38 loss against Nansemond River as he recently had shoulder surgery.

The Eastside Rams (2-8) did not qualify for the playoffs this year. Richardson missed the final four games of the season after sustaining an injury against North Marion on Oct. 3.