The high school football postseason is well underway, with multiple UF pledges having recently helped their teams advance to the next round. Although several commits are no longer in the playoffs, players like Derek Wingo and Rashad Torrence recorded impressive statistics last week. With that being said, jump inside below to see how UF's commits fared last week and what lies ahead for their respective teams.

Result: Marietta 38, Milton 24 Stats: 9 tackles, a couple of pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Upcoming game: Marietta will host Mill Creek on Friday, Nov. 29.

Result: St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Atlantic 0 Wingo: 4 total tackles, 2 sacks and a caused fumble. Sapp: 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Upcoming game: STA will face off against Venice on Friday, Nov. 29.

Result: Arlington 34, Americas 14 Stats: 3 tackles and a pass deflection. Upcoming game: Arlington will take on Guyer on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Result: Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27 Stats: 3 pass breakups and a tackle. Upcoming game: Marshall will battle it out with Huntsville this Friday, Nov. 29.

Result: McEachern 42, North Forsyth 14 Del Rio: 4-of-7 for 33 yards and an interception. Also had 8 rushes for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Borders: 5 total tackles (3 solo) and a quarterback hurry. Upcoming game: McEachern will take on North Gwinnett (date has yet to be announced).

Result: Cocoa 31, South Sumter 23 Stats: N/A. Upcoming game: Cocoa has a road game against Bolles High School on Friday, Nov. 29.

Result: Jesuit 53, Lake Wales 21 DNP: Out for the season due to injury. Upcoming game: Jesuit will take on Northwestern in the Class 5A State Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 29.

Commits no longer playing

Last result: Lake Wales lost 21-53 against Jesuit in the third round of the playoffs this past Friday.

Last result: The Lakeland Dreadnaughts were defeated 10-23 versus Armwood in the third round of the playoffs on Friday.

Last result: Stephenson fell to Allatoona 13-23 in the second round of the playoffs on Friday. Per GT's Conner Clarke, Wilcoxson had 13 tackles, a couple of forced fumbles and a pass deflection in that game.

Last result: Cardinal Gibbons was unable to win their home playoff game against Booker T. Washington as they lost 21-31 this past Friday. Note: You can check out Mincey's senior highlight reel at the bottom of the page.

Last result: St. Thomas More wrapped up their season on Saturday, Nov. 16, with a 40-0 victory over Royal Imperial Collegiate. Goods blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in that game.

Last result: Brunswick suffered a 19-51 loss against Harrison on Friday. Ellis was ineligible to play this season after transferring from Glynn Academy.

Last result: Dunnellon lost 9-48 at home versus North Marion in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.

Last result: Manuel and his Stranahan teammates lost to Northwestern 0-63 on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Last result: Bartram Trail lost 13-34 against Apopka in the second round of the playoffs Friday, Nov. 15.

Last result: Miami Christian lost 7-35 against Champagnat Catholic in their second game of the playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Last result: Sebring lost to Lake Wales by a score of 21-22 in the first round of the postseason on Friday, Nov. 8.

Last result: Dunbar was defeated 0-38 in their matchup with Central High School in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 8.

Last result: IMG Academy beat Hoover 38-7 in their final game of the season on Friday, Nov. 1.

Last result: St. Frances Academy won 65-0 against Royalty Institute on Friday, Nov. 15, in their last game of the season.

Last result: Did not play in Indian River's 13-38 loss against Nansemond River on Friday, Nov. 15, as he recently had shoulder surgery.

The Eastside Rams (2-8) did not qualify for the playoffs this year. Richardson missed the final four games of the season after sustaining an injury against North Marion on Oct. 3.