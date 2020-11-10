GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Nov. 6

Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Nov. 6
Future Gators have been making noise throughout the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Nov. 6.
(L) Northwestern 17, Palmetto 7
Collier's Stats: 10 tackles (seven solo) and a half tackle for loss.
(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 33, American Heritage 23
Sapp's Stats: Two sacks and two tackles for loss
Marshall's Stats: Three tackles and three pass breakups. He also recorded a catch on offense.
(W) Dunbar 33, Lehigh Acres 18
Thomas' Stats: Four sacks, three blocked field goals, two tackles and three pancake blocks on offense
(W) Heard County 26, Haralson County 12
Borders' Stats: 21 tackles (11 solo), three tackles for loss, a 16-yard reception for a touchdown and four pancake blocks.
(W) Sumter 28, Crestwood 9
Boone's Stats: Five tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a half sack.
(W) Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7
Elksnis' Stats: Five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.
(W) Trinity Christian 29, Ribault 6
Burke's Stats: One reception for 56 yards.
(W) Peters Township 20, Gateway 19
McMillon's Stats: Three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
(W) Winter Park 34, Olympia 3
Mitchell's Stats: 25-yard punt return and a half tackle for loss
(L) Seguin 35, Burelson 21
Kitna's Stats: 277 passing yards and three touchdowns.
(W) Cartersville 47, Woodland 0
Del Rio's Stats: Two passing touchdowns. Del Rio is not sure about how many yards he threw for.
(W) Grayson 58, Brookwood 17
Reynolds' Stats: N/A
(W) Vanguard 30, Belleville 0
Rucker's Stats: N/A
(W) Jefferson 34, Alonso 31
Wilcox's Stats: N/A
(W) Jones 38, West Orange 21
(W) Ramsay 50, Lawrence County 20
Williams was held out of action with a groin injury.
Young and Gaither's matchup against Osceola was cancelled.
Watson and Armwood's game against Sickles was cancelled.
Montgomery and Armwood's game against Sickles was cancelled.
Underwood and Lake Mary's matchup against Deltona was cancelled.
Slaughter and Trinity Catholic's matchup against Melbourne Central Catholic was cancelled.
Strickland and Lynn Haven's matchup against Panama City Beach Arnold was cancelled.
Murphy (N.C.) High School's season is postponed until March 2021.
There is no junior college football in 2020, so Black hasn't played this year.
Like Black, Hammond hasn't played in 2020 due to the cancellation of junior college football.