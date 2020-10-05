GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 1-2

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Future Gators have been making noise throughout the first month of the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.

With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Oct. 2.

** GT's Conner Clarke and Joseph Hastings also contributed to this article