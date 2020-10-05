GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 1-2

Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 1-2
Future Gators have been making noise throughout the first month of the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Oct. 2.
** GT's Conner Clarke and Joseph Hastings also contributed to this article
Watson recorded five tackles in Armwood's 34-6 victory against Wiregrass Ranch.
Another product of powerhouse Armwood, Montgomery recorded a 97-yard touchdown in his team's 34-6 win against Wiregrass Ranch.
Kitna logged another big-time performance last week, racking up 290 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including one in double overtime to give Burleson the victory over Timber Creek.
The Lone Star State native recorded roughly 50 yards rushing as well.
During Heard County's 48-14 loss against Cedartown, Borders racked up 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
In Winter Park's 44-3 victory over Hagerty, Mitchell recorded two tackles, one receiving touchdown and roughly 50 yards rushing.
Young, a Rivals250 defensive back, reeled in a 23-yard receiving touchdown in Gaither's 43-0 shutout victory against Fivay.
The Tampa Bay native also recorded a tackle and returned one punt for a gain of 26 yards.
Boone, who is labeled as the 25th-ranked strong-side defensive end, recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in Sumter's 24-7 victory against Rock Hill.
Great look at the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina in 2021, and #Florida commit Justus Boone ( @justusboone6 )...making a couple big plays in a win tonight for @SumterFootball ! Get more on #GoGators 2021 class at https://t.co/hRyBg00NYB. @GatorsTerritory pic.twitter.com/65D3Ppgf5F— Rivals (@Rivals) October 3, 2020
During Vanguard's 20-14 victory over Forest, Rucker returned a punt for a touchdown and hauled in two receptions for 41 yards as well.
Checking in as the nation's eighth-ranked tight end, Wilcox recorded two catches for two yards in Jefferson's 17-13 loss against Hillsborough.
During Peters Township's 28-21 victory against Upper St. Clair, McMillon recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, while also chipping in with 27 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving.
Donovan McMillon put him on skates ⛸🥶 @donovanmcmillo3 @PetersTwpFB @FloridaGators @210ths @overtime @brgridiron @BleacherReport @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/KCYsTLtFrl— Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) October 2, 2020
Jacksonville Trinity Christian rolled over North Florida Educational Institute, but Marcus Burke didn't play as he continues to work his way back from injury.
Javonte Gardner and his teammates at Orlando Jones came out victorious against Lake Nona by the score of 49-10.
Slaughter and Ocala Trinity Catholic are now 2-1 on the season after coming up short against the Villages Charter.
Strickland and his teammates at Mosley are now 2-1 on the season after losing to Wakulla by the score of 24-21.
During Lake Mary's 34-7 loss against West Orange, Underwood was targeted a handful of times and came through all but once.
Jacksonville Episcopal's Nick Elksnis, who is off to a stellar start in 2020, was on a bye last week.
Thomas didn't lace up the cleats last Friday, as Fort Myers Dunbar was on a bye week.
Additional Notes
There is no junior college football this fall, so Deyavie Hammond and Diwun Black are not playing for their respective teams in 2020.
Wide receiver commit Daejon Reynolds is sidelined for the entire season due to injury. As for Carlos Del Rio, he's faced with an unfortunate situation and currently ineligible after transferring high schools.
Tyreak Sapp, Corey Collier Jr. and Jason Marshall have yet to start their seasons.