Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 10-11
With the high school playoffs right around the corner, UF's pledges are continuing to show out on the football field. Each week, GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.
(L): Dunnellon 35, Madison County 47
Stats: A couple of 10-yard touchdown receptions and a 65-yard pick-six.
(W): Lake Wales 35, Hardee 17
Stats: 9 total tackles (8 solo), 4 tackles for loss, a couple of hurries and four sacks. Also had one blocked punt and a couple of pancake blocks on offense.
(W): Sebring 23, American Collegiate Academy 0
Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery as well.
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Plantation 0
Stats: 6 total tackles (4 solo), one tackle for loss and a sack.
(W): Bartram Trail 52, Nease 22
Stats: 6 total tackles, a pair of interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery.
Oct. 11 - (L): Stranahan 6, American Heritage 27
Stats: A pair of receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. 12 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered it.
Oct. 14 - (W): Stranahan 40, South Broward 7
Stats: 5 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. "About nine tackles" and a couple of pass breakups.
(L): Arlington 20, Bowie 21
Stats: Allowed no catches (was thrown at twice) and recorded a tackle.
(W): Marietta 49, North Paulding 21
Stats: 6 total tackles (4 solo), one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
(W): Marshall 54, Waltrip 7
Stats: 4 pass breakups, a couple of tackles and only played the second half on a running clock in his season debut.
(W): Indian River School 48, Hickory 0
Stats: N/A
(W): Lakeland 27, Durant 0
Stats: N/A
N/A: Game between St. Thomas More and American International Academy was canceled.
(L): Central 38, Norland 0
Stats: N/A
(W): Cardinal Gibbons 38, McArthur 14
Stats: N/A
(W): Miami Christian 47, Everglades Prep 0
Stats: N/A
N/A: Leonard and his Cocoa High School teammates were on a bye last week.
(W): Tampa Jesuit 42, Robinson 7
DNP: Out for the season due to an injury.
(L): Eastside 12, Ridgeview 14
DNP: Out due to an injury suffered against North Marion a week prior.
2021 commits
(W): McEachern 19, Hillgrove 14
Stats: 14-of-22 for 128 yards, one passing touchdown and an interception. Also rushed for 65 yards.
(W): Dunbar 24, North Fort Myers 22
Stats: 5 total tackles and a sack.
(W): Stephenson 42, Forest Park 0
Won his appeal and is eligible for the remainder of the season. Recorded a couple of tackles in one quarter of play.
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Plantation 0
Stats: N/A
(W): IMG Academy 43, Life Christian Academy 16
Stats: N/A
N/A: Burton and his St. Frances (Maryland) teammates were on a bye last week.
2022 commits
(L): Brunswick 13, Richmond Hill 48
After transferring to Brunswick from Glynn Academy, Ellis says he is ineligible to play this season.