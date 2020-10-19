GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 15-16

Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 15-16
Future Gators have been making noise throughout the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Oct. 16.
(L) Armwood 47, Tampa Bay Tech 48
Watson's stats: Eight tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Montgomery's stats: Six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
(W) Gaither 56, Land O'Lakes 0
Young's stats: One reception for 50 yards; two punt returns for 23 yards.
(W) Peters Township 45, Bethel Park 7
McMillon's stats: Six receptions for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns; Nine tackles on defense.
(W) Burleson 69, Joshua 14
Kitna's stats: Roughly 350 yards passing, four touchdowns and an interception.
(W) Winter Park 49, Oviedo 10
Mitchell's stats: Two tackles and a pass breakup.
(W) Sumter 50, St. James 7
Boone's stats: One tackle for loss.
(W) Vanguard 33, North Marion 7
Rucker's stats: Rucker primarily played defense and his stats are unknown.
(W) Jefferson 57, Brandon 0
Wilcox's stats: One reception for a successful two-point conversion.
(W) Jones 42, Wekiva 41
Gardner's stats: "At least" four pancake blocks.
(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 25, TRU Prep Academy 13
Sapp's stats: N/A
(L) Episcopal 28, Andrew Jackson 35
Elksnis' stats: Friday marked Elksnis' first game back after being sidelined with a non-serious hip injury. His stats are unknown.
(L) Dunbar 0, North Fort Myers 17
Thomas' stats: N/A
(W) Lake Mary 27, Evans 26
Underwood's stats: N/A
(W) Trinity Christian 3, Plantation American Heritage 0
Burke's stats: The four-star wide receiver continues to be sidelined with an injury but is expected to return two weeks from now.
Borders and Franklin (Ga.) Heard County were on a bye last week.
(W) Mosley 44, Gulf Breeze 7
(L) Trinity Catholic 14, Sandalwood 17
Additional Notes
- Deyavie Hammond and Diwun Black are not playing this year after JUCO football was cancelled for the 2020 season.
- South Florida commits Corey Collier Jr. and Jason Marshall have yet to play a game this season.
- Quarterback Carlos Del Rio is ineligible this season after transferring high schools.
- WR Marcus Burke continues to recover from an injury and was sidelined last week.
- WR Daejon Reynolds is sidelined for the entire season due to injury.