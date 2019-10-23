Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 17-19
With the high school playoffs right around the corner, UF's pledges are continuing to put their skill sets on display on the football field. Each week, GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.
(W): Lake Wales 30, Sebring 23
Stats: 17 total tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, four hurries and a sack. Also had a reception for 15 yards and a couple of pancake blocks on offense.
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Deerfield Beach 7
Stats: Three sacks, four tackles and a batted ball.
(W): Stranahan 40, West Broward 12
Stats: 4 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown reception as well. On defense, he had 5 solo tackles and two pass deflections.
(W): Dunnellon 44, Lake Weir 7
Stats: 3 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
(L): Marietta 12, McEachern 14
Stats: 15 total tackles (11 solo) and a pass deflection.
(L): Arlington 3, Martin 21
Stats: Allowed 0 yards as no passes were attempted in his direction, but did record a tackle.
(W): Bartram Trail 31, Oakleaf 24
Stats: 6 tackles, four pass breakups and a force fumble.
(W): Marshall 70, Sharpstown 2
Stats: A pair of tackles and an interception.
(W): Lakeland 36, Bloomingdale 0
Stats: N/A
(W): Norland 21, Belen Jesuit 3
Stats: N/A
(W): Cardinal Gibbons 61, Coral Springs Charter 7
Stats: N/A
(L): Cocoa 31, Venice 48
Stats: N/A. This marked Leonard's first game since suffering an injury against Hoover in late August.
(L): Miami Christian 17, Edison 24
Stats: N/A
(L): Sebring 23, Lake Wales 30
Stats: N/A
(W): Indian River 20, Deep Creek 14
Stats: N/A
(W): St. Thomas More 37, Mater Dei 14
DNP: His coach tells me that Goods did not play because he is nursing a sprained foot.
(L): Eastside 14, Orange Park 24
DNP: Out due to an injury suffered against North Marion a couple of weeks ago.
(W): Jesuit 55, Gibbs 6
Stats: Out for the season due to an injury.
2021 commits
(W): McEachern 14, Marietta 12
Stats: 17-of-23 for 156 yards and an interception. Also had 14 rushes for 64 yards.
(W): Stephenson 28, Mundy's Mill 6
Stats: 9 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. On offense, he had a 45-yard reception for a touchdown.
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Deerfield Beach 7
Stats: 5 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.
(W): Dunbar 21, Island Coast 6
Stats: 5 tackles.
(W): St. Frances Academy 35, IMG Academy 7
Stats: An interception returned for a touchdown.
(L): IMG Academy 7, St. Frances Academy 35
Stats: N/A
2022 commits
(W): Brunswick 41, Effingham County 6
DNP: After transferring to Brunswick from Glynn Academy, Ellis says he is ineligible to play this season.