Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 23
Future Gators have been making noise throughout the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Oct. 23.
(W) Cartersville 51, Hiram 26
Stats: Del Rio put up impressive numbers in his first full game of the year, going 12-15 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three rushes for 36 yards and a TD.
(W) Palmetto 28, Booker T. Washington 8
Stats: Marshall had one tackle and an interception in only one half of action.
(W) Palmetto 28, Booker T. Washington 8
Stats: N/A
(L) Armwood 10, Gaither 17
Stats: Watson finished with five tackles, including one TFL.
(W) Trinity Catholic 20, Victory Christian Academy 7
Stats: Slaughter graded out at 96 percent for his play on offense and had two tackles and a PBU on defense.
(W) Lake Mary 21, Ocoee 18
Stats: Underwood had five catches for 42 yards.
(W) Trinity Christian 14, Lee 6
Stats: Burke remains sidelined with an injury, but tells me he should be back within the next week or two.
(W) Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7
Stats: McMillon had 5 tackles and three rushes for 20 yards.
(W): Gaither 17, Armwood 10
Stats: Young made two tackles, but wasn’t really tested in the secondary.
(W): Winter Park 48, Colonial 7
Stats: Mitchell did not play last week.
(Bye)
Stats: Kitna was off this week.
(L) Armwood 10, Gaither 17
Stats: Montgomery made one catch for 25 yards had a few touches on offense, but was pressed into duty on defense due to injuries. He made several tackles and returned an interception 50 yards for a TD.
(L): Mosley 10, Milton 21
Stats: N/A
(W) Jefferson 25, East Bay 19.
Stats: Wilcox caught two passes for 49 yards.
(W) Sumter 35, Conway 0
Stats: Boone had two tackles in the shutout victory.
(L) Dunnellon 30, Vanguard 28
Stats: Rucker made a pair of receptions in the loss.
(W) Jones 31, Edgewater 13
Game Stats: N/A
(W) Dunbar 40, Riverdale 0
Stats: Thomas had four tackles and a QB hurry.
(L) St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Cardinal Gibbons 17
Stats: Sapp had five tackles in the loss.