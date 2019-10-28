The high school playoffs are getting ready to kick off, and Florida's commits are continuing to separate themselves from the pack with their production on the football field. Each week, GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week. Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Fort Lauderdale 0 Stats: 4 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

(W): Dunnellon 20, North Marion 14 Stats: Hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception and a 24-yard TD grab as well. Also caught a pass to help Dunnellon convert a two-point attempt. You can watch Fraziars' highlights from that game at the bottom of the page.

(L): Stranahan 19, North Miami 24 Stats: 4 catches for 189 yards and two touchdown receptions. On defense, Manuel had four tackles, one caused fumble and a pass breakup.

(W): Marietta 63, North Cobb 35 Stats: "At least" 5 total tackles. Played in only the first half as his team had a 49-7 lead after two quarters of play.

(W): Arlington 49, North Crowley 7 Stats: One pass breakup, 3 tackles and an 82-yard touchdown run.

N/A: Helm and his teammates at Fort Bend Marshall were on a bye last week.

(W): Bartram Trail 49, Sandalwood 21 Stats: A pair of tackles and 3 pass breakups.

(W): Lakeland 51, Kathleen 6 Stats: N/A

(W): Lake Wales 42, Lake Region 0 N/A: Dexter told GT's Corey Bender, "I didn't play much. We only played a half."

(W): Sebring 24, Hardee 21 Stats: N/A

(W): Indian River 28, Western Branch 21 Stats: N/A

(L): Norland 0, IMG Academy 35 Stats: N/A

(W): Cardinal Gibbons 47, Piper 6 Stats: N/A

DNP: Janvier and his Miami Christian teammates were on a bye last week.

(W): Cocoa 58, Holy Trinity Episcopal 0 Stats: N/A

(L): St. Thomas More 13, St. Frances Academy 40 N/A: Goods has been dealing with a sprained foot, which kept him out of St. Thomas More's previous matchup. Against St. Frances Academy, Goods said he played a little, but the injury was causing too much problems and he did not return for the rest of the game.

(L): Eastside 14, Santa Fe 21 DNP: When asked if Richardson will play again this season, Eastside head coach Cedderick Daniels told me, "I will let you know midweek if anything changes."

(W): Jesuit 45, Bayshore 14 DNP: Out for the season due to an injury.

2021 commits

(W): McEachern 42, Kennesaw Mountain 7 Stats: 10-of-18 for 189 yards and two touchdown passes. Also ran four times for 90 yards and had a pair of TDs on the ground.

(W): Stephenson 52, Drew 0 Stats: Per Conner Clarke, Wilcoxson had an interception and a punt return for a TD. Wilcoxson also had one rush for 32 yards and only played one half.

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Fort Lauderdale 0 Stats: One tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack.

(W): Dunbar 22, South Fort Myers 7 Stats: 5 total tackles and a pair of sacks.

(W): St. Frances Academy 40, St. Thomas More 13 Stats: N/A

(W): IMG Academy 35, Norland 0 Stats: N/A

2022 commits