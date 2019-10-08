Florida's commits have been making noise throughout the first few weeks of the season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.

(L): Stranahan 24, Blanche Ely 26 Stats: 6 receptions for 104 yards in his debut with Stranahan. He also had four tackles and a pair of sacks.

(W): Lake Wales 16, Lely 3 Stats: 9 total tackles (7 solo), four tackles for loss, 5 hurries and one sack.

(L): Eastside 13, North Marion 49 Stats: 2 completions for about 27 yards and roughly 35 rushing yards. The Gainesville Sun's Graham Hall tells me Richardson exited the game midway through the first quarter after getting hurt on a run. He got hit in the second quarter after returning and then left for good.

N/A: Fraziars and his Dunnellon teammates were on a bye last week.

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mandarin 28 Stats: 4 total tackles (three solo), one hurry and a pass deflection.

(W): Arlington 73, Paschal 14 Stats: 1 tackle. "They didn't throw my way and I played half the game."

(W): Marietta 39, Edgewater 24 Stats: 7 tackles and one pass breakup.

(W): Jesuit 42, Clearwater Central Catholic 19 DNP: Out for the season due to an injury.

(W): Bartram Trail 29, Ponte Vedra 27 Stats: 5 total tackles (four solo) and an interception.

(W): Lakeland 42, Centennial 6 Stats: 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and a pass breakup.

(W): St. Thomas More 42, National Christian Academy 41 Stats: 8 tackles and a couple of tackles for loss.

(W): Indian River High School 48, Grassfield 27 Stats: N/A

(W): Marshall 49, Willowridge 13 DNP: Has been medically cleared to play after recovering from a knee injury and will return this week.

(L): Sebring 0, Lakewood 38 Stats: N/A

N/A: Florida's newest commit and his Norland teammates were on a bye last week.

(L): Cardinal Gibbons 21, American Heritage 28 Stats: N/A



(L): Miami Christian 14, University 41 Stats: N/A

(W): Cocoa 36, Mainland 22 DNP: Out with a leg injury, but should be back next week against Venice.

2021 commits:

(W): McEachern 53, East Coweta 15 Stats: 18-of-22 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Also had 2 rushes for 33 yards.

(L): Dunbar 6, Fort Myers 16 Stats: 5 tackles, one forced fumble and a pair of sacks.

(W): Stephenson 35, M.L. King 0 DNP: Has been ruled ineligible this season after transferring from Cedar Grove.

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mandarin 28 DNP: Torn ligament in his right thumb. Sapp tells me he will be back next week.

(W): St. Frances 49, Venice 7 Stats: N/A

(W): Clarkson Football North 0, IMG Academy 50 Stats: N/A

2022 commits: