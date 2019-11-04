Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Several Florida Gator pledges saw their 2019 regular season campaigns come to an end last week. A few commits continued to put up impressive numbers, with Stranahan wideout Leonard Manuel turning in his best performance of the year.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.
(W): Stranahan 28, Fort Lauderdale 23
Stats: 5 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns. 4 tackles and an interception to clinch the win.
(W): Dunnellon 27, Trinity Catholic 7
Stats: One catch for 39 yards, 6 tackles and a pass breakup.
(W): Miami Christian 39, North Broward Prep 6
Stats: N/A
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Western 16
Stats: 3 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a caused fumble.
(W): Lake Wales 50, Bartow 14
Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and four hurries. Also had a couple of pancake blocks on offense and blocked a field goal.
N/A: Brown and his teammates at Sebring (6-4) finished up their regular season and will take on Lake Wales in the playoffs on Friday.
(W): Marietta 38, Hillgrove 17
Stats: 4 total tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception.
(W): Marshall 68, Northside 7
Stats: N/A
(W): Marshall 51, Sam Houston 14
Stats: Three tackles.
(W): Bartram Trail 38, Raines 15
Stats: 1 tackle for loss.
N/A: Graham and his teammates at Lakeland (10-0) did not play last week and will face off against Wiregrass Ranch at home in the playoffs on Friday.
(W): Norland 49, Mater Academy Charter 2
Stats: N/A
(W): Cardinal Gibbons 56, Monarch 14
Stats: N/A
(L): Cocoa 17, Rockledge 24
Stats: Over 10 pancake blocks on the season.
(W): Miami Christian 39, North Broward Prep 6
Stats: N/A
(W): Indian River 56, Great Bridge 28
Stats: N/A
(W): St. Thomas More 41, Capital Prep Harbor 12
DNP: Jason Manson, Goods' head coach, says the Rivals250 DT did not play last week due to a foot and knee sprain. He is hoping to have him back this Saturday.
(L): Eastside 18, Gainesville 31
DNP: Did not play the rest of the season after suffering an injury against North Marion on Oct. 3.
(W): Jesuit 31, Tampa Catholic 21
DNP: Odom is out for the season due to an injury.
2021 commits
(W): McEachern 34, North Cobb 7
Stats: 6-of-14 for 100 yards and a passing touchdown. 17 carries for 83 yards and a TD on the ground as well.
(W): Stephenson 25, Lovejoy 7
Stats: 1 tackle. Per GT's Conner Clarke, Wilcoxson left the game with a concussion. He has passed his tests, but it was mainly precautionary.
(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Western 16
Stats: 1 tackle and a sack.
(L): Dunbar 24, Lakewood 31
Stats: N/A
(W): IMG Academy 38, Hoover 7
Stats: N/A
(W): St. Frances 2, Clarkson Football North (by forfeit)
Stats: N/A
2022 commits
(W): Brunswick 21, Bradwell Institute 13
DNP: Will not be eligible until next season because of his transfer from Glynn Academy.