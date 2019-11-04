News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 14:04:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Several Florida Gator pledges saw their 2019 regular season campaigns come to an end last week. A few commits continued to put up impressive numbers, with Stranahan wideout Leonard Manuel turning in his best performance of the year.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.

(W): Stranahan 28, Fort Lauderdale 23

Stats: 5 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns. 4 tackles and an interception to clinch the win.

(W): Dunnellon 27, Trinity Catholic 7

Stats: One catch for 39 yards, 6 tackles and a pass breakup.

(W): Miami Christian 39, North Broward Prep 6

Stats: N/A

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Western 16

Stats: 3 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a caused fumble.

(W): Lake Wales 50, Bartow 14

Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and four hurries. Also had a couple of pancake blocks on offense and blocked a field goal.

N/A: Brown and his teammates at Sebring (6-4) finished up their regular season and will take on Lake Wales in the playoffs on Friday.

(W): Marietta 38, Hillgrove 17

Stats: 4 total tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception.

(W): Marshall 68, Northside 7

Stats: N/A

(W): Marshall 51, Sam Houston 14

Stats: Three tackles.

(W): Bartram Trail 38, Raines 15

Stats: 1 tackle for loss.

N/A: Graham and his teammates at Lakeland (10-0) did not play last week and will face off against Wiregrass Ranch at home in the playoffs on Friday.

(W): Norland 49, Mater Academy Charter 2

Stats: N/A

(W): Cardinal Gibbons 56, Monarch 14

Stats: N/A

(L): Cocoa 17, Rockledge 24

Stats: Over 10 pancake blocks on the season.

(W): Miami Christian 39, North Broward Prep 6

Stats: N/A

(W): Indian River 56, Great Bridge 28

Stats: N/A

(W): St. Thomas More 41, Capital Prep Harbor 12

DNP: Jason Manson, Goods' head coach, says the Rivals250 DT did not play last week due to a foot and knee sprain. He is hoping to have him back this Saturday.

(L): Eastside 18, Gainesville 31

DNP: Did not play the rest of the season after suffering an injury against North Marion on Oct. 3.

(W): Jesuit 31, Tampa Catholic 21

DNP: Odom is out for the season due to an injury.

2021 commits

(W): McEachern 34, North Cobb 7

Stats: 6-of-14 for 100 yards and a passing touchdown. 17 carries for 83 yards and a TD on the ground as well.

(W): Stephenson 25, Lovejoy 7

Stats: 1 tackle. Per GT's Conner Clarke, Wilcoxson left the game with a concussion. He has passed his tests, but it was mainly precautionary.

(W): St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Western 16

Stats: 1 tackle and a sack.

(L): Dunbar 24, Lakewood 31

Stats: N/A

(W): IMG Academy 38, Hoover 7

Stats: N/A

(W): St. Frances 2, Clarkson Football North (by forfeit)

Stats: N/A

2022 commits

(W): Brunswick 21, Bradwell Institute 13

DNP: Will not be eligible until next season because of his transfer from Glynn Academy.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}