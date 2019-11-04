Several Florida Gator pledges saw their 2019 regular season campaigns come to an end last week. A few commits continued to put up impressive numbers, with Stranahan wideout Leonard Manuel turning in his best performance of the year.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared last week.