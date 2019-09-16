Florida's commits have been making noise throughout the first weeks of the season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared on Friday, Sept. 13.

(W) Lake Wales 72, Mulberry 0 Stats: 11 tackles (8 solo) and one tackle for loss.

(W) Dunnellon 23, Vanguard 20 Stats: Six receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown; two tackles and one pass breakup on defense.

(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 61, South Plantation 0 Stats: Five tackles and one quarterback hurry, along with a rushing touchdown while playing quarterback.

(L) Dunnellon 23, Vanguard 20 Stats: Manuel exited the game in the second quarter. No stats are available.

(W) St. Thomas More 34, Choate Rosemary Hall School 9 Stats: Seven tackles, fumble recovery from a blocked punt, one tackle for loss and one QB hurry

N/A: Rogers and Arlington (Texas) High School were on a bye last week.

(L) Marietta 14, Grayson 28 Stats: "At least" nine tackles and one forced fumble.

(W) Marshall 59, Milby 0 Stats: Helm is still recovery from a knee injury, but should be returning to action in the coming weeks.



(W) Sebring 48, Lake Region 10 Stats: N/A

(W) Sarasota Booker 0, Tampa Jesuit 48 Stats: Odom recorded two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown, but both plays were erased due to penalties.

(W) Mandarin 7, Bartram Trail 32 Stats: Three tackles and two pass breakups.

(W) Plant City 19, Lakeland 55 Stats: 27-yard interception for a touchdown and multiple pass breakups

(W) Indian River 33, King's Fork 12 Powell was injured during week one and has been sidelined ever since. He had shoulder surgery during the spring and aggravated the same shoulder during the season opener. The edge rusher says he will also be getting an MRI done in the near future.

(L) Eastside 18, Menendez 35 Stats: Two touchdowns, including one rushing.

(W) Miami Christian 13, Somerset Academy Silver Palms 6

(W) Cardinal Gibbons 41, Fort Lauderdale 16

(W) Sebastian River 0, Cocoa 42

2021 Commits:

(W) McEachern 29, Cedar Grove 7 Stats: 12-of-19 for 132 yards, two touchdowns, including one rushing, and one interception.

(L) St. Frances Academy 18, Mater Dei 34 Stats: N/A

(L) Stephenson 9, Mt. Zion 14 Wilcoxson was recently ruled ineligible for the remainder of the 2019 season.

(W) St. Thomas Aquinas 61, South Plantation 0 Stats: N/A

(W) IMG Academy 31, St. Joseph's Prep 25



2022 Commits: