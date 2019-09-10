Florida's commits have been making noise throughout the first weeks of the season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games along with stats if they are available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of UF's commits fared on Friday, Sept. 6.

(W) Lake Wales 77, Haines City 0 Stats: 11 tackles, including nine solo, five tackles for loss and three hurries.

(W) Dunnellon 37, Crystal River 0 Stats: Five catches for roughly 90 yards and two touchdowns.

(W) Marietta 28, Collins Hill 9 Stats: Five tackles and one tackle for loss in roughly one half played.

(W) Arlington 38, Byron Nelson 14 Stats: Six tackles and Rogers says no passes were thrown his way as well.

N/A: Wingo and his St. Thomas Aquinas teammates were on a bye week.

N/A: Leonard and his Vanguard teammates were on a bye week.

(W) Lakeland 38, George Jenkins 6 Stats: Punt return touchdown

(W) Eastside 46, P.K. Yonge 40 Stats: 14-of-20 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; three rushes for 12 yards and one touchdown.

(L) Jesuit 10, Clearwater 14 Stats: Three catches for 40 yards

(W) Bartram Trail 34, Creekside 14 Stats: Three tackles and one pass breakup

(W) Cardinal Gibbons 50, North Miami 0 Stats: Roughly a dozen pancake blocks on the season

(L) Miami Christian 13, Chaminade-Madonna 34 Stats: N/A

(W) Sebring 27, Liberty 6 Stats: N/A

(W) Norcom 42, Petersburg 22 Stats: N/A

N/A: Goods and his St. Thomas More teammates were on a bye last week.

(W) Marshall 19, Hightower 0 Stats: Helm is still recovery from a knee injury, but should be returning to action in the coming weeks.

N/A: Leonard and his Cocoa teammates were on a bye last week.

2021 Commits:

N/A: Wilcoxson and his Stephenson teammates were on a bye last week

N/A: Del Rio and his McEachern teammates were on a bye last week

N/A: Sapp and his St. Thomas Aquinas teammates were on a bye last week.

(W) St. Frances 64, Clearwater American Collegiate Academy 0 Stats: Limited action with no targets or stats.

(W) IMG Academy 24, Miami Northwestern 7 Stats: One pancake block

2022 Commits: