GatorsTerritory - Tracking the Future Gators: Performances From the Week of Oct. 9

Future Gators have been making noise throughout the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Oct. 9.

(W) Winter Park 31, Lake Nona 7 Mitchell's Stats: Two interceptions, two pass breakups and one touchdown on offense.



(W) Vanguard 43, Westport 6 Rucker's Stats: 29-yard receiving touchdown, along with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. He recorded three tackles on defense as well.



(W) Peters Township 26, Moon Area 3 McMillon's Stats: 12 tackles and one reception for 40 yards



(W) Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27 Boone's Stats: Five tackles, including two solo stops, and one tackle for loss.



(W) Gaither 27, Chamberlain 0 Young's Stats: Two tackles and one pass deflection



(W) Burleson 62, Wyatt 6 Kitna's Stats: The Gators quarterback commit took just 20 snaps but made the most of his opportunities, racking up roughly 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

(W) Jefferson 40, King 30 Wilcox's Stats: Two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also punted five times for an average of 28 yards, including a long of 38.



(L) Heard County 13, Central 32 Borders' Stats: One reception for 13 yards (Waiting on defensive stats)



(W) Dunbar 20, Fort Myers 14



(L) Mosley 0, Niceville 45



(W) Lake Mary 38, Oviedo 23 Underwood's Stats: Six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.



(L) Trinity Catholic 7, Bolles 24



(W) Jones 22, Apopka 21



