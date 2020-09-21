Tracking the Future Gators: Performances from the week of Sept. 18
Future Gators have been making noise throughout the first weeks of the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available.
With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Sept. 18.
** GT's Conner Clarke also contributed to this article
Watson recorded three tackles and a sack in Armwood's 45-7 victory over Tampa Plant.
Thomas, the nation's 23rd-ranked defensive tackle, racked up 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Dunbar's 58-0 shutout victory against East Lee.
Borders certainly made a splash in Heard County's 35-20 victory over Manchester, piling up 10 tackles, two sacks and five pancake blocks. He logged repetitions at inside and outside linebacker, defensive end, tight end and wide receiver.
In Winter Park's 46-0 victory over University High, Mitchell recorded a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown, along with one tackle and a pass breakup.
During Gaither's 34-14 victory over Tampa Bay Tech, Young recorded a forced fumble and didn't allow a single completion.
McMillon recorded three tackles and one sack during Peters Township's 24-21 victory against Penn-Trafford. He racked up yardage at running back as well
Elksnis reeled in five catches for roughly 70 yards and a touchdown during Episcopal's 27-22 victory at Englewood.
Wilcox hauled in three catches for 15 yards in Jefferson's 6-0 victory over Middleton.
Montgomery and his Armwood teammates produced a 45-7 victory over Tampa Plant.
Strickland and his teammates at Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley recorded a 31-28 victory against Clearwater Academy International on Friday night.
Orlando Jones, which is home to four-star offensive tackle, Javonte Gardner, defeated Bishop Moore by the score of 32-26.
Trinity Christian was on a bye week and returns to action this Friday against Lake City Columbia. Burke and Conquerors are currently 0-1 to start the season.
Slaughter and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic recorded a 48-31 victory in Friday's season opener against South Sumter.
Boone, Rivals' 25th-ranked strong-side defensive end, scrimmaged against Florence High this past Thursday, but stats are currently unavailable.
Underwood and his squad at Lake Mary (Fla.) High inched past Lake Brantley by the score of 15-14.
Additional Notes
*** There is is no junior college football this fall, so Deyavie Hammond and Diwun Black are not playing for their respective teams in 2020.
Wide receiver commit Daejon Reynolds is injured and sidelined for the whole season. As for Carlos Del Rio, he's faced with an unfortunate situation and currently ineligible after transferring high schools. Jalen Kitna, the other quarterback in UF's 2021 recruiting haul, is set to kick off his senior campaign this Thursday.
Trevonte Rucker says Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard's scrimmage was cancelled last week. The Rivals250 pass catcher was scheduled to make his return after surgery on a torn labrum sidelined him for the majority of this offseason.
According to Corey Collier and Jason Marshall's head coach, Miami Palmetto has yet to play a game and is still waiting to get the green to even practice.
"Still don't know (when our first game is). Waiting for our county to let us practice."
Top-25 prospect Tyreak Sapp and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas have yet to start the 2020 season either.
Syveion Ellis, Florida's lone commit in the class of 2022, says Miami Edison kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 2.