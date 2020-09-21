OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription! Future Gators have been making noise throughout the first weeks of the 2020 season, so each week GatorsTerritory will list the outcome of their games, along with stats if available. With that being said, jump inside below to see how the majority of Florida's class fared during the week of Sept. 18. ** GT's Conner Clarke also contributed to this article

Watson recorded three tackles and a sack in Armwood's 45-7 victory over Tampa Plant.

Thomas, the nation's 23rd-ranked defensive tackle, racked up 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Dunbar's 58-0 shutout victory against East Lee.

Borders certainly made a splash in Heard County's 35-20 victory over Manchester, piling up 10 tackles, two sacks and five pancake blocks. He logged repetitions at inside and outside linebacker, defensive end, tight end and wide receiver.

In Winter Park's 46-0 victory over University High, Mitchell recorded a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown, along with one tackle and a pass breakup.

During Gaither's 34-14 victory over Tampa Bay Tech, Young recorded a forced fumble and didn't allow a single completion.

McMillon recorded three tackles and one sack during Peters Township's 24-21 victory against Penn-Trafford. He racked up yardage at running back as well

Elksnis reeled in five catches for roughly 70 yards and a touchdown during Episcopal's 27-22 victory at Englewood.

Wilcox hauled in three catches for 15 yards in Jefferson's 6-0 victory over Middleton.

Montgomery and his Armwood teammates produced a 45-7 victory over Tampa Plant.

Strickland and his teammates at Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley recorded a 31-28 victory against Clearwater Academy International on Friday night.

Orlando Jones, which is home to four-star offensive tackle, Javonte Gardner, defeated Bishop Moore by the score of 32-26.

Trinity Christian was on a bye week and returns to action this Friday against Lake City Columbia. Burke and Conquerors are currently 0-1 to start the season.

Slaughter and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic recorded a 48-31 victory in Friday's season opener against South Sumter.

Boone, Rivals' 25th-ranked strong-side defensive end, scrimmaged against Florence High this past Thursday, but stats are currently unavailable.

Underwood and his squad at Lake Mary (Fla.) High inched past Lake Brantley by the score of 15-14.

