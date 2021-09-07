Tracking the Future Gators: Sept. 3, 2021
The majority of the University of Florida's commits strapped up the pads for their respective high schools last Friday, while others either had a bye week or are sidelined with an injury.
Jump inside below to see how they fared during the week of Sept. 4.
(L) Highland Park 28, Flower Mound 24
Evers' Stats: 406 total yds (312 pass, 94 rush), three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
(W) Clear Lake 34, La Porte 28
Humphrey's Stats: Three solo tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
(W) Milton 32, Pensacola Catholic 30
Cottrell's Stats: 12 receptions for 186 yards and a 70-yard TD
(L) Gainesville 14, Bishop Moore 6
Smith's Stats: Four receptions for 40 yards.
(L) Seabreeze 40, Forest 8
Burt's Stats: Two receptions for 23 yards and a pass breakup.
(W) Berkeley Prep 28, Calvary Christian 26
Hawkins' Stats: Three pancake blocks
(W) Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13
James' Stats: N/A
(W) Trinity Christian School 56, Fellowship Christian 20
Gates' Stats: Two pass deflections and a 20-yard reception.
Rivals100 athlete Isaiah Bond and Buford (Ga.) High had a bye week.
(W) Fitzgerald 35, Turner County 12
Lightsey's Stats: N/A
(L) Sickles 45, King 0
Livingston's Stats: N/A
(W) Severna Park 45, Meade 0
Smack's Stats: 5-for-5 on extra points along with a successful field goal attempt.
(W) Edison 46, Blanche Ely 0
Nolton's Stats: N/A
(L) Lake Mary 38, Winter Park 14
Gibbs' Stats: The Rivals250 running back is not playing this fall and continues to rehab.
The matchup between Deerfield Beach and Dillard was canceled at halftime due to "COVID concerns."
(L) East St. Louis 32, De Smet 17
Markway will not be playing until week five, as he continues to rehab from an injury that took place last year.
2024 running back Jerrick Gibson and Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy's Mill did not play last week.