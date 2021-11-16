Tracking the NFL Gators: Anzalone leads Detroit in tackles during week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season saw several former Gators produce solid performances. One of them was Alex Anzalone, who continues to turn in strong outings for the Lions and is on track to have his best year as a pro by far.

Which additional UF alumni turned heads this past week? Gators Territory break it all down.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Cardinals' 34-10 loss to the Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard did not play in the Falcons' 27-25 win over the Saints.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler returned to action and had three tackles (one solo) in the Falcons' 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts had four catches on seven targets for 60 yards in the Falcons' loss.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson had two tackles (one solo) in the Panthers' 34-10 win over the Cardinals.

Cincinnati Bengals

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves and the Bengals had a bye this week.

Evan McPherson - McPherson and the Bengals had a bye this week.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal had four tackles (one solo) in the Cowboys' 43-3 win over the Falcons.

Denver Broncos

Tyrie Cleveland - Cleveland did not record any stats in week 10.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone had another good game, recording nine tackles (six solo) in the Lions' 16-16 tie with the Steelers.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton did not record any stats in week 10.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard and the Texans had a bye in week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan had one solo tackle for loss in the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the Colts.

Lerentee McCray - McCray recorded one solo tackle in the Jaguars' loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson hauled in three catches on four targets for 23 yards in the Chiefs' 41-14 win over the Raiders.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend only punted the ball one time for 42 yards in the Chiefs' blowout win.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson recorded three catches on seven targets for 54 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the 49ers.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson was placed on IR by the Saints due to a foot injury.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney and the Giants had a bye in week 10.

New York Jets

Jarrad Davis - Davis had just two tackles (one solo) in the Jets' 45-17 loss to the Bills.

Marcus Maye - Maye is likely out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

Lamical Perine - Perine did not record any stats in the Jets' loss.

Jabari Zuniga- Zuniga did not record any stats in the Jets' week 10 loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden logged just one solo tackle and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 16-16 tie with the Lions.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Freddie Swain - Swain had no catches but was targeted three times in the Seahawks' loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris had two tackles in the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Rams.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins accumulated three tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in the Titans' 23-21 win over the Saints.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic was sidelined with an injury about a month ago and it looks like he could miss the remainder of the season.