Tracking the NFL Gators: Anzalone's consistent play carries into week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season saw several former Gators produce solid performances. Jonathan Bullard recorded a season-high five tackles, while Keanu Neal had his best game of the year after racking up seven total tackles on the day.

Which additional Florida alumni turned heads this past week? We break it all down.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson recorded one solo tackle and two pass breakups in the Cardinals' 23-13 win over the Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard had his best game of the year, logging five tackles (two solo) in the Falcons' 25-0 loss to the Patriots.

Dante Fowler Jr.- Fowler had five tackles (two solo) and half a sack in the Falcons loss.

Kyle Pitts- Pitts had three catches on five targets for 29 yards in the Falcons loss.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson logged two tackles (one solo) in the Panthers' 27-21 loss to Washington.

Cincinnati Bengals

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves did not play in week 11.

Evan McPherson - McPherson went 2-of-3 on his field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on extra points in the Bengals' 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal produced his best game of the year, recording seven tackles (five solo) in the Cowboys' 19-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos

Tyrie Cleveland - Cleveland and the Broncos had a bye in week 11.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone constructed another good game for the Lions, recording seven tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups in a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton recorded two tackles (one solo) in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard did not play in week 11 due to an injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan did not record any stats in the Jaguars' 30-10 loss to the 49ers.

Lerentee McCray - McCray had two solo tackles, including one for loss, in the Jaguars' loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson did not record any stats in the Chiefs' 19-9 win over the Cowboys.

Tommy Townsend - Townsend punted the ball three times for an average of 55.3 yards and had one downed inside the 20.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson and the Rams had a bye last week.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson was placed on IR by the Saints due to a foot injury.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney hauled in seven catches on 12 targets for 40 yards in the Giants' 30-10 loss to the Bucs.

New York Jets

Jarrad Davis - Davis did not record any stats in the Jets' 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Marcus Maye - Maye is likely out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

Lamical Perine - Perine did not record any stats in the Jets' loss.

Jabari Zuniga - Zuniga did not record any stats in the Jets' loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden missed week 11 with a midfoot sprain but could be back for week 12.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap recorded three tackles in the Seahawks' 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Freddie Swain - Swain had no catches on just one target in the Seahawks' loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris had three tackles (one solo) in the 49ers' 30-10 win over the Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins did not play for the Titans in week 11.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic was sidelined with an injury roughly a month ago, and it looks like he could miss the remainder of the season.