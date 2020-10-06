GatorsTerritory - Tracking the NFL Gators: Brian Poole makes his presence known in week 4

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

With the NFL season in full swing, GatorsTerritory will keep you updated on all the former Gators who are now showcasing their skill set at the professional level.

Jump inside below to see how each player fared during week four of the NFL season.

Dante Fowler Jr. (Atlanta Falcons): Fowler recorded two tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Keanu Neal (Atlanta Falcons): Neal was held out of the Falcons' week four matchup due to a hamstring injury.

Brandon Powell (Atlanta Falcons): Powell returned just one punt on the night for 26 yards in the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Packers.

Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati Bengals): Dunlap had just one tackle but also had a pass breakup in the Bengals' 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos): Cleveland did not record any stats during the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets.

Duke Dawson (Denver Broncos): Dawson did not record any stats in the Broncos' week four win victory the Jets.

Jeff Driskel (Denver Broncos): Driskel did not win the starting job this week but did have one carry for nine yards in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets.

Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions): Davis had just one solo tackle in the Lions' 35-29 loss to the Saints.

Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans): Though he did not record any stats, Greenard saw his first action of the season against the Vikings.

Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston Texans): Hargreaves recorded four tackles (three solo) in the Texans' 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars): Bryan recorded two tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars' 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Henderson accumulated two tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars' 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

Demarcus Robinson (Kansas City Chiefs): Robinson did not record any stats in the Chiefs' week four victory over the Patriots.

Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs): Townsend punted four times vs. the Patriots, setting a Chiefs franchise record by averaging an eye-popping 60.8 yards per punt. That number was also good enough for the second-best single game average in NFL history with a minimum of four punts.

Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams): Jefferson was targeted just one time this week and did not record any stats in the Rams' 17-9 victory over the Giants.

Jachai Polite (Los Angeles Rams): Polite didn’t record any stats during week four.

Alex Anzalone (New Orleans Saints): Anzalone totaled four solo tackles and a tackle for loss in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (New Orleans Saints): Gardner-Johnson continues to have a solid season, racking up six tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions.

Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans Saints): Jenkins did not play in week four due to both an illness and a shoulder injury.

Marcus Maye (New York Jets): Maye recorded three tackles (two solo), including a tackle for loss, in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Lamical Perine (New York Jets): Perine carried the ball five times for 15 yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Brian Poole (New York Jets): Poole constructed another solid outing for New York, recording four solo tackles, one interception and a pass breakup in a 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Quincy Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson missed week four due to a concussion and it's uncertain how long he will remain out for.

Joe Haden (Pittsburgh Steelers): Haden and the Steelers had their game with Tennessee postponed due to several Titans players and organizational members testing positive for COVID-19.

Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers): Harris did not record any stats in the 49ers' week four loss to the Eagles.

Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers): Reed was placed on IR with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks): Dunbar was held out of the Seahawks' week four matchup against the Cowboys due to a knee injury.

Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks): Swain hauled in two catches for 32 yards in the Seahawks' 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Jon Bostic (Washington Football Team): Bostic manufactured a monster performance in Washington’s 31-17 loss to the Ravens by recording 14 tackles, including six solo stops.

